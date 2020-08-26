Man Charged in Bomb Threat at Steinbach Courthouse











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man following a bomb threat at the Steinbach courthouse last month.

Police say 41-year-old Christian Peter Jaques from Richer, Manitoba was arrested on Tuesday.

Mounties say an anonymous caller contacted 911 on July 30 and stated there was a bomb in the washroom inside the Steinbach court office.

A suspicious device was located in the men’s washroom and safely detonated. It turned out to be a hoax device.

“This threat caused the court building to close and required a number of police resources and other first responders to be on scene for an extended period of time,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP.

“The management of the threat by our telecommunications operators, the quick actions of the responding officers and the expertise of the specialized units ensured a safe resolution to a potentially very dangerous situation. This was a reckless and dangerous act that was intended to disrupt and obstruct our justice system. Our investigators will always do everything they can to ensure that anyone who attempts to intimidate our courts is held accountable.”

Jaques has been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant, obstruction of justice, public mischief and mischief over $5,000.

Jaques remains in custody pending a court appearance Thursday morning in Winnipeg.