WINNIPEG — A man is in grave condition in hospital after a shooting in the city’s North End Wednesday night.

Police responded to the 800 block of Aberdeen Avenue for a report of shots fired at around 8:45 p.m.

Officers found the victim had been shot and had him transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).