Second Manitoban Dies from COVID-19 Outbreak at Care Home

WINNIPEG — A second Manitoban has died from COVID-19 (coronavirus) at a personal care home in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the latest death is a woman in her 90s from Bethesda Place in Steinbach, where an outbreak was declared last week. Several staff and residents have been infected with the virus.

Manitoba reported 22 new probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,064. There are 407 active cases, 643 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Fourteen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 3 in Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 9 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 in Southern Health

• 4 in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations show that seven of the cases announced today are close contacts of a previously-announced case.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,429 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 130,835.

Outbreak at Brandon personal care home

A previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region is a health care worker from the Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon. Officials say the individual wore personal protective equipment and is self-isolating. Close contacts have been identified and the case investigation is continuing.

This information has been shared with the families, staff and close contacts. While no other cases have been identified as linked to this case and the risk is assessed to be low, in an abundance of caution, the site has initiated outbreak protocols.

The site is moving to critical (red) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System. This means the site is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff, and is restricting visitation at the facility.

New health orders coming into effect

Beginning Friday, public health orders will require Manitobans to self-isolate for 14 days if:

They have tested positive for COVID-19; or

They have been exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact.

Individuals will be notified by a public health official if self-isolation is required. Once notified, the person must go to their residence or an approved self-isolation location and remain there for 14 days, or until they are directed otherwise by a public health official.

Exceptions will be made for in-person appointments with health care providers. However, if an individual leaves their home, they must wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and minimize the time away from their self-isolation location.

Failure to self-isolate in accordance with public health advice is a violation of the order and people could be subject to fines for non-compliance of $486 per day.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.