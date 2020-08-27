Three Charged in Seizure of Drugs, Weapons in Powerview-Pine Falls













Manitoba RCMP have charged three people following the seizure of drugs and weapons Powerview-Pine Falls.

Officers executed a search warrant on August 22 on Walnut Street in Pine Falls, where they seized approximately 110 grams of cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia.

Vidal Bruyere, 39, and Sarina Houston, 31, both from Pine Falls, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Later that evening, officers executed another search warrant at a residence on Louise Street in Powerview. They seized a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.

William Yuzicappi, 29, of Powerview, has been charged with four counts of firearm-related offences and he remains in custody.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.