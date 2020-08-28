32 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 32 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,096.

Health officials say there are 418 active cases, 664 people have recovered and five people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Fourteen people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 1 in Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 18 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 in Southern Health

• 7 in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations show that 14 of the cases announced today are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Testing numbers show an additional 1,252 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 132,085.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.