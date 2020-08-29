55 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 55 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,151.

Health officials say there are 444 active cases, 693 people have recovered and fourteen people have died. Hospitalization data will be updated on Sunday.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 31 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 new cases in Southern Health

• 19 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations show that 19 of the cases announced today are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 1,293 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 133,378.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.