Winnipeg Reopening More Recreation and Leisure Facilities













The City of Winnipeg is opening up additional recreation and leisure facilities to the public next week.

Beginning Tuesday, September 8, the following indoor pool facilities and leisure centres will reopen:

· Eldon Ross Pool

· Transcona Indoor Pool

· Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool

· Elmwood Kildonans Pool

· Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre

· Mayfair Recreation Centre

· St. John’s Leisure Centre

· Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre

Based on facility capacities, limited services include public swim, free swim, fitness services, general facility reservation bookings, equipment loans and drop-in programming.

Swimming lessons and Leisure Guide programs

From Tuesday, September 8 until Saturday, September 26, the city will be offering condensed swimming lessons at the following locations:

· Pan Am Pool

· Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

· St. James Assiniboia Centennial

· Elmwood Kildonans Pool

· Seven Oaks Pool

· Margaret Grant Pool

All swimming lessons will have staggered start and end times to help reduce congregations at the entrance/exit. Registration will begin on Monday, August 31 at 8 a.m. online or by contacting 311.

Residents are encouraged to visit Winnipeg.ca/recreation for additional information.