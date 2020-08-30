35 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 35 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,186.

Health officials say there are 462 active cases, 710 people have recovered and as of Friday, five people were in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Updated hospitalization data will be provided on Monday. Fourteen people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 new case in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 12 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 new cases in Southern Health

• 17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations show that eight of the cases announced today are close contacts of previously-announced cases

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 1,542 laboratory tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 134,920.

Case investigations indicate three cases previously-identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region are linked to a unit on the second floor of the Assiniboine Building of the Brandon Regional Health Centre in Brandon.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.