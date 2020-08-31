Winnipeg Bike Loop Connecting Central Neighbourhoods













WINNIPEG — A new bike loop is making it easier for cyclists to explore different parts of the city.

The 10-kilometre Central Winnipeg Bike Loop is a collaboration by local business improvement zones to guide cyclists and invite Winnipeggers to venture from their communities to connect to other neighbourhoods.

“There’s this renewed sense of local discovery both here and in other cities across North America,” said David Pensato, executive director of the Exchange District BIZ.

“Together with a huge boost in cycling for both transportation and recreation, we saw this as a way to get people out and exploring what Winnipeg’s urban neighbourhoods have to offer. It’s a safe 10-minute bike ride from the Exchange to St Boniface, the West End, Osborne Village and more — the routes aren’t always obvious if you haven’t done it a few times, so we think this is one way to get past that barrier.”

It takes about 45 minutes to do the entire loop at a leisurely pace, which takes you through seven central Winnipeg neighbourhoods guided by clearly-marked, easy-to-navigate signs.

The project is a partnership between the Downtown Winnipeg, Exchange District, Norwood Grove, Osborne, Provencher, West Broadway and West End BIZs.

Have you noticed the new Central Winnipeg Loop signs around town?

?

We joined forces with BIZ partners to create the #centralwpgloop a 10K bike loop to connect our bike routes with easy to navigate signs.

?

A great way to explore + discover all the best our city has to offer! pic.twitter.com/cEpxkeJEMQ — ExchangeDistrictBIZ (@Ex_District_Wpg) August 31, 2020