28 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 28 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,214.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 469 active cases, 731 people have recovered and 11 people were in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Fourteen people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 2 new case in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority

• 13 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 6 new cases in Southern Health

• 7 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations show that 14 of the cases announced today are close contacts of previously announced cases and one was related to travel.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,714 tests were completed on Friday, 1,992 tests were completed on Saturday and 1,708 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 137,499.

Potential exposure in Brandon

Public health officials are advising of a possible exposure at the Frederickson Performance Centre, Unit F-1212 18th St. in Brandon on August 17 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and August 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. While the risk of transmission is considered low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk and seek testing if symptoms appear.

Case investigations indicate that of the three cases identified at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, two of the individuals were health-care workers and one is a patient. At this time, it appears the patient contracted the virus at the facility.

In addition, case investigations indicate a case previously identified in the Prairie Mountain Health region is a health-care worker who works at Fairview Personal Care Home in Brandon. The health-care worker is a close contact of a previously identified case. This information has been shared with families and staff. Close contacts are being identified and the case investigations are continuing.

Travel restrictions in Manitoba’s north

With the increased number of cases in southern Manitoba, public health will be re-implementing travel restrictions to northern Manitoba and remote communities, effective Thursday, September 3. In addition to these restrictions, all Manitobans are asked to respect any restrictions that First Nation communities have in place.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.