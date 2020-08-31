Starbucks Canada to Require Customers Wear Masks in Stores











By The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Starbucks Canada says it will start requiring customers to wear facial coverings while in its cafes in mid-September.

The company says the rule will come into effect at all of its company-owned cafes in Canada on Sept. 14.

Starbucks says the policy is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Customers who arrive at a Starbucks without a mask will have the option to use the drive-thru, order curbside pickup using the company’s app or seek delivery.

Starbucks previously started asking all of its employees to complete a pre-check before their shift that included taking their temperature, putting on a mask and washing their hands.

The company also upped its store cleanings to ensure surfaces that are touched often are sanitized frequently.