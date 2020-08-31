Wawanesa Man Killed in Quad Accident













A 45-year-old man from Wawanesa has died after he fell off his quad and struck the ground.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened the evening of August 28 on a rural property approximately five kilometres northeast of Wawanesa.

Police say the man was making a turn when he fell off. He wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on August 30.

Blue Hills RCMP and the chief medical examiner’s office continue to investigate.