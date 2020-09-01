Man Dies Following Stabbing on Arlington Street













Winnipeg police say a man who was stabbed in the 800 block of Arlington Street on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

Darrell Joseph Dumas, 47, of Pukatawagan, Manitoba was stabbed just after 11 a.m. and transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for a suspect and arrested him in the 400 block of Maryland Street.

Harley Eugene Nepinak, 21, of Winnipeg, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The death is Winnipeg’s 31st homicide of the year.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).