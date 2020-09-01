Brandon Fire, Transit Employees Test Positive for COVID-19













Two employees with the City of Brandon have tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says in a statement the second case works within the Brandon Fire and Emergency Services and was exposed by a family member.

The employee began self-isolating immediately and hasn’t had contact with the public since August 22. They last worked on August 19.

The third impacted employee works in the transit department, but was scheduled to be off on vacation and so has not been at work since August 6. The two impacted employees had no contact with each other during this time.

The first case of a City of Brandon employee contracting the virus was identified on August 13. The sanitation department worker is now considered to be recovered.