18 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 18 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,232.

Health officials say there are 459 active cases, 759 people have recovered and 14 people were in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Fourteen people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 7 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 new cases in Southern Health

• 9 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that two cases announced today from Prairie Mountain Health are residents at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon regional Health Centre. This brings the total number of cases associated with the centre to three patients and two health-care workers. Additional case investigations are continuing.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show an additional 569 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 138,060.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.