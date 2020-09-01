Winnipeg, Brandon Police Sharing in $8M for Facility Upgrades











The Manitoba government is providing more than $8 million to construct and upgrade police detention facilities in the province.

The funding comes from the Manitoba Restart Program and will support both the Brandon Police Service and Winnipeg Police Service.

A new permanent detention facility will be built at Brandon police headquarters at a cost of $4.4 million. Modular cells will be constructed to address demand in the interim period while design and construction on the permanent structure take place.

Winnipeg police will receive $3.5 million to facilitate updates to its central processing unit.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen also announced Tuesday the province will provide nearly $200,000 to Brandon police this year through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for training and equipment upgrades. Of that funding, $25,000 will be shared with the Brandon Bear Clan organization to purchase a van for their operations.