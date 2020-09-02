Two Charged with Intimidating, Threatening Crime Victims: RCMP











1 Share

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP have laid charges against two people after they allegedly intimidated and threatened several victims in an ongoing criminal case.

Police launched Project Detract after information was received on June 9 relating to the matter.

The goal of the project was to immediately protect the victims, determine who was responsible for the threats, and gather evidence to safeguard the integrity of the justice system.

Officers learned that a man who was charged with a variety of crimes against the victims in September 2019, was responsible for the threats. Police uncovered that threats were being made towards witnesses and police officers involved with the original case.

The man was in custody at the time of the threats, but was receiving help from outside of the institution in an effort to have his charges dropped through intimidation.

A woman was arrested on August 11 and charged with four counts of obstruction of justice and counselling to commit an indictable offence.

RCMP also arrested a man on August 13 and charged him with four counts of obstruction of justice, counselling to commit an indictable offence, as well as disobeying a court order.

The names of the accused aren’t being released as the victims in the investigation were all youths.

“Last week, the Manitoba RCMP announced intimidation and obstruction charges stemming from a bomb threat in Steinbach. Today, we are announcing yet again obstruction and intimidation charges,” said Superintendent Michael Koppang, officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services.

“We want to make it clear to anyone who attempts to threaten victims, to go after witnesses, and intimidate our officers, that they will not succeed. The RCMP will use all available resources and will go to great lengths to protect the integrity of our justice system.”