Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Manitoba; 20 New Cases











WINNIPEG — Two more Manitobans have died from COVID-19 (coronavirus), as 20 new probable cases of the virus were announced on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,264.

The deaths, the 15th and 16th in the province, were in women in their 80s and 90s. Both women were previously reported cases linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, located in the Southern Health region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 457 active cases, 791 people have recovered and 12 people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 6 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 new case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 13 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that almost half of today’s Winnipeg regional cases are close contacts to known cases.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,339 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 140,982.

Potential exposure in Brandon

Public health advises of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred August 19 to 21 at the ABC Taxi Cabs and Limousine Service at 144 12th St. in Brandon.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.