Two people have died in a house fire on Cross Lake First Nation in northern Manitoba.

Cross Lake RCMP responded to the fire at a home in the Natamik 1 area just before 4 a.m. Thursday, where they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Four adults were inside the home at the time. Two people were able to make it safely out, while two others were later found deceased inside.

The RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.