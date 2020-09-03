Labour Day Weekend in Winnipeg: What’s Open and Closed













Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg for Labour Day, Monday, September 7.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed

Grant Park — Closed

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Polo Park — Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be closed on Monday, September 7, but will be operating during extended hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open on Monday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Forks

Open on Labour Day, but hours vary by tenant.

City of Winnipeg Offices

All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 7, 2020.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Monday, September 7 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, September 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

The city’s recreation and leisure facilities, including indoor pools and fitness amenities, will be closed on Monday, September 7.

Outdoor Pools

Spray pads, select outdoor pools, and select wading pools will be open on Monday, September 7. Spray pads operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., outdoor pools operate from noon to 7 p.m., and wading pools operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, September 7.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, September 7.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 7. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.