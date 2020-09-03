Labour Day Weekend in Winnipeg: What’s Open and Closed

Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg for Labour Day, Monday, September 7.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — Closed
Grant Park — Closed
St. Vital Centre — Closed
Polo Park — Closed
Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Closed
Manitoba Liquor Marts
All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be closed on Monday, September 7, but will be operating during extended hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
Open on Monday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Forks
Open on Labour Day, but hours vary by tenant.
City of Winnipeg Offices
All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 7, 2020.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)
Monday, September 7 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, September 7, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Leisure Centres
The city’s recreation and leisure facilities, including indoor pools and fitness amenities, will be closed on Monday, September 7.
Outdoor Pools
Spray pads, select outdoor pools, and select wading pools will be open on Monday, September 7. Spray pads operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., outdoor pools operate from noon to 7 p.m., and wading pools operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, September 7.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, September 7.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 7. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.