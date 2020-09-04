Former City Park Pedestrian Bridges Moved to the Whiteshell











WINNIPEG — Two former pedestrian bridges, that once spanned retention ponds in a south Winnipeg park, have a new home in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

As part of a more than $325,000 investment by the province and several partners, two red wooden pedestrian bridges from King’s Park have been refurbished and installed at Hanson’s Creek and Cabin Lake.

Trails Manitoba and Trans Canada Trail spearheaded the project, which is part of an enhanced trail network Whiteshell Provincial Park.

“During this period of uncertainty, recreational trails have seen unprecedented activity as restrictions have inspired Manitobans to further explore their province,” said Erik Dickson, president, Trails Manitoba.

“By highlighting investments in our trails and celebrating these achievements, we draw attention to our beautiful province, and promote healthy and active living.”

The Manitoba government has committed $195,000 toward the $327,650 project. The remainder of the cost has been shared by Trails Manitoba and Trans Canada Trail, as well as through a significant donation from contractor Pier Solutions.

Pier Solutions removed the bridges from King’s Park in 2017 before the company refurbished and installed them in Whiteshell Provincial Park. Upon fabrication and completion of the footings, the components of the bridges were transported to a staging area and then brought by helicopter to their new sites.

Watch video of the installations below.

Cabin Lake:

Hanson’s Creek: