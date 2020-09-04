9 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported nine new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,273.

Health officials say there are 422 active cases, 835 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 1 new case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 new cases in Southern Health

• 6 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate the two cases in Southern Health are not connected to Bethesda Place.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,737 tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 142,718.

Wear It Well: Showing children how to correctly wear a non-medical mask

The province has released a new video aimed at showing children how to correctly wear a non-medical mask as they return to class next week. Watch the Wear It Well video below:

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.