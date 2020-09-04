Free Entry to Manitoba Parks During Labour Day Weekend











8 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can enjoy the province’s many parks free of charge over the Labour Day long weekend.

Park vehicle permits won’t be required in provincial parks starting today through Monday, September 7.

“Free park entry weekends provide a wonderful opportunity for all Manitobans to make a trip into one of our beautiful provincial parks and take a moment to enjoy nature,” said Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard, in a release.

“These days, when we are all staying a little closer to home, it’s great to explore Manitoba and see all that our provincial parks have to offer.”

Regular camping fees will continue to apply. The province is also reminding people to practise social distancing and wash or sanitize hands frequently to protect themselves from COVID-19. While a travel restriction to areas of northern Manitoba is now in effect, there are exceptions for travelling directly to a campground or lodge. If you are travelling to the north, limit any stops to just the necessities outside of your camping destination.

Other reminders when visiting parks include:

• Practise ‘leave no trace’ – always pack out everything you packed in.

• Keep dogs on leashes and clean up after pets.

• Avoid busy trails and beaches. If a trailhead parking lot is full, do not park along roadways. Visit another trail to minimize impacts to the landscape.

• Be ‘wildlife smart’ by staying alert and securing attractants such as food, toiletries and trash.