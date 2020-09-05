21 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 21 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,294.

Health officials say there are 426 active cases, 852 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 3 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 4 cases in the Southern Health region

• 10 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that eight of the cases are related to close contacts.

Case investigations indicate a previously identified case in a health-care worker in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is linked to the Concordia Place personal care home.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,494 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 144,212.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.