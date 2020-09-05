Oak Hammock Marsh Reopens Interpretive Centre











The Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre has reopened following months of extensive repairs.

Just in time for the fall migration season, the centre will now have extended hours beginning September 17, Thursday through Sunday.

Oak Hammock Marsh is recommending all guests wear a mask while indoors at the centre.

To recognize the patience of guests as the centre underwent renovations, officials are holding a month-long event to acknowledge its members. Perks include a discount at the gift shop and 10% off on new memberships.

The month of September will bring a busy calendar of events to those who visit, including Bring Your Own Canoe (or kayak and SUP) on September 12. Canoe specialist Dusty Molinski will guide you through some lesser explored regions of the marsh. Pre-registration is required and the fee is $20 per canoe. The event runs from 6-8 p.m.

For a list of events taking place this month at Oak Hammock Marsh, visit oakhammockmarsh.ca/experience.