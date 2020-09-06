29 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 29 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,323.

Health officials say there are 409 active cases, 898 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 7 cases in the Southern Health region

• 17 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary case investigations indicate that seven of the cases are related to close contacts and one is travel related. The source of infection could not be identified for four cases. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Case investigations indicate a previously identified case in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is linked to an assisted living facility located next to the Donwood Manor personal care home.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 1,256 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 145,468.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.