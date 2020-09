Woman Dies After Vehicle Falls into Pit at Construction Site











A 60-year-old woman from Great Falls, Manitoba has died after her vehicle was found in the pit of a construction site.

Powerview RCMP were called at around 9 a.m. Saturday to an area on Highway 11, just outside of Powerview.

RCMP say it’s believed the vehicle entered the construction site sometime during the night, rolled and collided with construction materials.

The driver was pronounced at the scene.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate.