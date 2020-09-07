15 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 15 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,338.

Health officials say there are 412 active cases, 910 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Monday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 6 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health region

• 7 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary case investigations indicate that five of the cases are related to close contacts.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show an additional 596 tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 146,064.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.