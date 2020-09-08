11 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday











66 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 11 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,349.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 393 active cases, 940 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 8 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,219 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 148,537.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Tuesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.