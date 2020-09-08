Teen Dead After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle in Manitoba Campground













One teen is dead and another has been arrested after a fatal single-vehicle crash in Paint Lake Provincial Park.

Manitoba RCMP say a witness reported a vehicle had struck a tree after driving into the brush in the campground at around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was located pinned underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Thompson, was located at the scene and arrested. He will be charged with impaired driving causing death.

Police say a breath sample determined he had a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit.

The teen was released from custody and charges are pending.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

Paint Lake Provincial Park is located approximately 745 kilometres north of Winnipeg.