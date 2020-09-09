COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Churchill High School











WINNIPEG — A confirmed case of COVID-19 attended Churchill High School on Tuesday, the province says.

The Grade 7 student from room 20 also rode the #16 Winnipeg Transit route on the first day back to school, but wore a mask both on the bus and in the classroom. The student was asymptomatic at while attending the school for a limited time.

The City of Winnipeg says the student boarded the bus at approximately 7:51 a.m. from the Graham Avenue and Vaughn Street stop location to Churchill High School. The bus operated during the morning and evening peak periods.

Health officials say the case was identified earlier today — part of 16 new cases announced.

The school and cohort are being notified, and cleaning protocols have commenced out of an abundance of caution.

The risk is deemed low as physical distancing was maintained while at school and a mask was worn on the bus and in school the entire time. There are no close contacts connected to the case and officials haven’t advised anyone to self-isolate.

Times of exposures and the bus route are listed online and officials say their investigation indicates that transmission was not acquired at school.

Given the low risk and lack of close contacts, Churchill High School is not being elevated on the province’s pandemic response system.

Individuals who are asymptomatic aren’t advised to go for testing, but if symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and visit Manitoba.ca/covid19 to use the online screening tool, or call Health Links–Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.