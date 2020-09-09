16 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











24 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 16 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,365.

Health officials say there are 404 active cases, 945 people have recovered and 12 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 1 case in the Southern Health region

• 14 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that several of today’s Winnipeg cases are close contacts of known cases and are not linked to any current outbreaks.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 653 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 149,188.

Public Health is advising of a possible exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred from September 2 to 5 at the Tim Hortons located at 3296 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Times of exposures are listed online.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.