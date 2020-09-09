FemFest Restarts In-Person Theatre for Sarasvati Productions











WINNIPEG — A local theatre company will soon return with virtual and in-person events, beginning with the 18th annual FemFest.

In just under two weeks, Sarasvati Productions will put on the annual festival with a diverse group of talent from across Canada.

“This is a chance for the theatre community in Winnipeg to reconnect,” says Hope McIntyre, artistic director.

“We’re thrilled to be able to accommodate our fantastic touring artists with virtual shows while still hosting in-person events featuring local artists.”

The festival, which runs from September 19-26, features local talent and nationally-regarded theatre artists. With a mix of in-person and online shows, organizers say FemFest 2020: Engaging Community is set to be one of the most memorable yet.

Theatre buffs will have the chance to see live theatre at Assiniboine Park for Alice and The World We Live In, starring Ray Strachan and Elena Anciro, directed by Ann Hodges. The Dalnavert Museum will also serve as a venue during FemFest for readings and cabarets.

Tickets are $15 for single shows and a full festival pass is available for $50. For a complete season schedule of in-person and virtual performances, as well as COVID-19 protocols for audience members, visit sarasvati.ca.

Sarasvati Productions recently announced local playwright, director and journalist Frances Koncan as the organization’s incoming artistic director. Koncan assumes her position in time for FemFest.