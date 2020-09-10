15 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday











59 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 15 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 1,378. One case was removed as it was determined to be from out of province and a second case was removed due to duplication. This brings the total net new cases today to 13.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 360 active cases, 1,002 people have recovered and 11 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Thursday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 9 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary investigations indicate that several of today’s cases are close contacts of known cases.

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,173 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 150,350.

Potential exposures

Public health officials are advising of two potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred:

• September 1 to 3 at Lilac Resort (Trans-Canada Highway, Ste. Anne)

• September 5, Air Canada flight AC 295 departing from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 19 to 25).

The risk is low and times of exposures are listed online.

Passengers in the affected seats on the flights are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on these flights, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

Updated at 4:01 p.m.