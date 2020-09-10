Manitoba Marathon Holding Virtual Race for 2020











WINNIPEG — The annual tradition of lining the streets to cheer on runners in the Manitoba Marathon will look a lot different this year.

Organizers had been working on creating a safe in-person marathon amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but have shifted their efforts to an entirely virtual event.

The marathon was originally scheduled for June 21, 2020 but was later pushed to Sunday, October 11. The new virtual race is a 30-day event, running October 11 to November 11.

“Even though we are not able to provide the in-person event that we had hoped for, the Manitoba Marathon looks forward to providing a rich virtual race weekend experience for our participants,” a press release said.

Details will be released at a later date on a “DIY Race Weekend” kit. Additionally, participants will be able to upload their race results and photos and be entered to win prizes in a 30 Days of Thanks promotion.

The public can register for the virtual race at manitobamarathon.mb.ca to walk or run a distance of their choice.