Manitoba RCMP Dismantle Firearm Manufacturing Operation in The Pas

Items seized in The Pas as part of an investigation into the manufacturing of firearms. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after breaking up a firearm manufacturing operation in The Pas.

The Canada Border Services Agency contacted RCMP in August after intercepting a firearm silencer being smuggled into Canada.

The investigation led to the execution of two search warrants in The Pas on September 1 and 2 at a home on Reader Street.

The two searches turned up two handguns, two long guns, eight suppressors/silencers, two 3D printers, ammunition, and parts intended to manufacture firearms.

Patsy Shawaga, 49, of The Pas was arrested and charged with numerous firearms offences.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Trent Swanson, 49, of The Pas, in relation to the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.