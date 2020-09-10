Oak Hammock Marsh to Benefit from $6M Endowment Fund













Karla Guyn, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada, and Premier Brian Pallister unveil signage for the renaming of the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre to Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre during an announcement on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (MANITOBA GOVERNMENT / YOUTUBE)

The Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre is receiving $6 million through an endowment established by the Manitoba government.

Through the Interlake Community Foundation, Oak Hammock Marsh will receive $270,000 annually from the province to support the interpretive centre. The funding is a 20 percent increase over the previous provincial operating grant.

“This investment by the province will allow us to leverage the best in conservation science and education,” said Karla Guyn, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

“It provides the financial stability needed to ensure our award-winning facility can continue providing Manitobans and visitors from around the world with hands-on opportunities to learn about wetlands and the critical role they play in building a sustainable future.”

Ducks Unlimited Canada also announced Thursday the renaming of the centre to the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre to honour the legacy of local conservation champion Harry J. Enns. Enns was the member of the legislative assembly for Lakeside from 1966 to 2003, and championed the development of the interpretive centre, which is also the national headquarters for Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Oak Hammock Marsh is located east of Stonewall and spans 36-square-kilometres of marshland featuring aspen-oak bluff, artesian springs and patches of tall-grass prairie. The interpretive centre recently reopened following months of extensive repairs. The centre is home to a theatre, a scenic cafe, a gift shop, meeting rooms, rooftop observation deck and interactive exhibits.

Watch Thursday’s announcement: