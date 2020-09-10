Winnipeg Man Charged After Brandon Police Seize Meth, Cash











A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Brandon yielded methamphetamine and cash.

Brandon police pulled over the 27-year-old man on Wednesday evening in the north part of the city as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A search of the suspect turned up four ounces of meth and $4,100 in cash. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $11,000.

The man appeared in Brandon court Thursday morning on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of proceeds of crime.