Winnipeg Man Charged After Brandon Police Seize Meth, Cash

September 10, 2020 12:58 PM | News

Brandon Police

(BPS / HANDOUT)

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Brandon yielded methamphetamine and cash.

Brandon police pulled over the 27-year-old man on Wednesday evening in the north part of the city as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

A search of the suspect turned up four ounces of meth and $4,100 in cash. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $11,000.

The man appeared in Brandon court Thursday morning on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of proceeds of crime.


