15 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 15 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 1,393.

Health officials say there are 287 active cases, 1,090 people have recovered and 12 people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Friday’s cases include:

• 4 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 8 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Confirmed laboratory testing numbers show 1,457 tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 151,807.

Potential Brandon exposure

Public health officials are advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 that may have occurred on September 1 at the GRMC Vision Centre, 20-144 6th Street in Brandon, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The exposure risk is low, but those who visited this location at this time are asked to monitor for symptoms.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.