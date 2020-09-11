Downtown Winnipeg, Seven Oaks Have Most Active COVID-19 Cases











9 Shares

WINNIPEG — New, detailed data released by the province on Friday shows Winnipeg’s downtown and Seven Oaks neighbourhoods have the most active number of COVID-19 cases.

The data is part of a new strategy by the province to release more detailed information surrounding COVID-19 in Winnipeg, broken down into 12 districts. The province announced 15 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Diving deeper into the data shows the downtown area has 33 active cases, 60 total cases and a rate of 7.66 cases per 100,000 people. There have been 27 recoveries. The downtown district also includes the West End, Wolseley and part of the North End up to the CP rail yards.

To the north in Seven Oaks, the neighbourhoods falls second to having the most active cases at 29. Sixty-three people have recovered from 92 total cases with a rate of 11.19 cases per 100,000 people.

River East is third at 25 active cases out of 60. There have been 33 recoveries, two deaths and a case rate of 5.94.

St. James-Assiniboia and St. Boniface are the two Winnipeg neighbourhoods with the least number of active COVID-19 cases at two and three, respectively.

St. James-Assiniboia has seen 27 total cases with 25 recoveries and a case rate of 4.37.

The complete data breakdown of COVID-19 in Winnipeg is available at gov.mb.ca.