Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near Oak Bluff











One man was killed and another was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3, just south of Oak Bluff.

Manitoba RCMP say the head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Emergency personnel extracted a 56-year-old Brunkild man from the pickup truck, who was flown by STARS air ambulance to Winnipeg with serious injuries.

The 73-year-old Roseisle man driving the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time.

RCMP continue to investigate.