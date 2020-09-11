Man Killed in Head-On Crash Near Oak Bluff

- 5Shares
One man was killed and another was injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3, just south of Oak Bluff.
Manitoba RCMP say the head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Emergency personnel extracted a 56-year-old Brunkild man from the pickup truck, who was flown by STARS air ambulance to Winnipeg with serious injuries.
The 73-year-old Roseisle man driving the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene.
Neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time.
RCMP continue to investigate.
- 5Shares