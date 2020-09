Woman Killed While Riding Bike on Highway 59











A 57-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening while riding her bike on Highway 59 near Grande Pointe.

Manitoba RCMP say the woman was travelling north when she was struck by a northbound vehicle just before 6 p.m.

The cyclist, from southern Manitoba, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 23-year-old RM of Grey man driving the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

St. Pierre Jolys RCMP continue to investigate.