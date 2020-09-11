Winnipeg Police Lay Sexual Assault Charges Dating Back to 1995













Winnipeg police have laid charges against a man following allegations of sexual assaults between January 1995 and December 2015.

Police in Winnipeg were informed of the investigation from an outside law enforcement agency, who forwarded the case to city police after two initial reports.

The alleged sexual assaults took place primarily at a Winnipeg residence.

Five victims have been interviewed and police say an additional three victims have been identified.

Alan Oloya Samson, 47, was arrested on Thursday. He has been charged with 25 offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, possession of child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.

Samson remains in custody.

Investigators continue to interview potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).