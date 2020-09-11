Human Remains Being Investigated as a Homicide Near Portage la Prairie











Tamara Benoit (RCMP HANDOUT)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating human remains found in the RM of Portage la Prairie as a homicide.

Manitoba First Nation Police Service were called on September 3 for the discovery of possible human remains near Cottonwood Drive.

RCMP were notified and attended the scene, where the remains have since been identified as 36-year-old Tamara (Norman) Benoit.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Benoit was reported missing to Winnipeg police on July 10, 2020. She was last seen in May 2020 around Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation.

Investigators are hoping that someone has information on Tamara Benoit and her activities since she was last heard from in May. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-888-673-3316.

Portage la Prairie RCMP, the Manitoba First Nation Police Service, Winnipeg police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.