17 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday











25 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 17 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,410.

Health officials say there are 238 active cases, 1,156 people have recovered and 13 people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Saturday’s cases include:

• 5 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 cases in the Southern Health region

• 8 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Of the 17 new cases, eight are close contacts of a known case. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,424 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 153,231.

Possible exposure at Brandon school

Public health officials are advising of a possible exposure at Ecole New Era School at 527 Louise Avenue in Brandon on Friday, September 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The individual attended school for a limited time while asymptomatic. The public health investigation indicates that transmission was not acquired at school. The school and cohort are being notified. Additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

The risk is deemed low as physical distancing was maintained while at school and a mask was worn.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.