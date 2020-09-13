Home » News » Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Two Winnipeg Schools

Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Two Winnipeg Schools

September 13, 2020 4:46 PM | News

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – NIAID-RML via AP)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Health is reporting two more possible cases of exposure to COVID-19 at two Winnipeg schools.

The province says the possible exposure at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute, 720 Alverstone Street, occurred on Wednesday, September 9 in the morning and Thursday, September 10 in the afternoon.

The second possible exposure occurred at John Pritchard School, 1490 Henderson Highway, on September 8-10 in both the morning and the afternoon.

In both cases, the individuals attended school while asymptomatic and the infection was not acquired at school.

The schools and cohorts are being notified. Additional cleaning of high-touch areas is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

The risks are deemed low as physical distancing was maintained while at school and masks were worn.

There are no close contacts connected to the cases and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate. Others who were at the site do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The province announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.


