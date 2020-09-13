18 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday













WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 18 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,428.

Health officials say there are 239 active cases, 1,173 people have recovered and 15 people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 3 cases in the Southern Health region

• 11 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,525 tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total total number of lab tests completed since early February to 154,756.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.