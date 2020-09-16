Winnipeg Comiccon Postponed Until 2021











15 Shares

Winnipeg’s inaugural Comiccon has been postponed to next year due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the event, originally scheduled for October 30 to November 1 at RBC Convention Centre, will now take place from October 29 to 31, 2021.

“The health and safety of our attendees, guests, volunteers, partners, exhibitors and employees remain our top priorities,” Winnipeg Comiccon co-founder Scott Peron said.

“As such, we support the measures taken by the different levels of government and health authorities to deal with COVID-19. We were looking forward to bringing our brand of the Comiccon experience to Winnipeg for the first time this fall, so that makes the current situation especially difficult.”

Further details on the 2021 event will be released in the coming months.

Ticket holders can see information regarding refunds at comicconwinnipeg.com.