23 New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday











80 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 23 new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,489.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 283 active cases, 1,190 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Sixteen people have died.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 case in the Northern health region

• 20 cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary laboratory testing numbers show 1,266 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 158,706.

Remote learning in place at John Pritchard School

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at John Pritchard School, bringing the total to seven. The school was advised by Public Health the following grades/cohorts transition to remote learning today: Grade 4/5 split, Grade 6, Grade 7, Grade 8 and Henderson Early Learning Centre (before and after school program). All other grade/cohorts remain at the school for in-class learning.

Possible exposures in Winnipeg

Health officials are advising of possible public health exposures to COVID-19 in Winnipeg related to a previously announced case during the following dates:

• September 5:

– Tavern United, 1405 St. Matthews Avenue

– U Putz, 423 McPhillips Street

– McPhillips Street Station, 484 McPhillips Street

– Hampton Inn by Hilton Winnipeg, Airport/Polo Park, 730 Berry Street

• September 6:

– CF Polo Park, 1485 Portage Avenue

Specific times of potential exposure can be found on the province’s website.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Wednesday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.