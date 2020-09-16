Winnipeg Man Arrested After Girl Grabbed in Hotel Pool











A 28-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 12-year-old girl in a Portage la Prairie hotel pool.

RCMP say the incident happened the evening of September 12 when the girl was swimming with other youths. Police allege the suspect struck up a conversation by asking probing questions. He then grabbed the girl, pulled her towards him and refused to let her go. The victim was eventually able to break free and sought safety with her group.

Police were immediately called once an adult was informed of the situation.

The man was arrested a short time later at the hotel and is facing multiple charges, including sexual interference and forcible confinement. He was released from custody to appear in Portage la Prairie court on November 10.

“These types of incidents can happen very quickly. It’s so important for parents to talk their kids about what to do if this happens,” said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“In this instance, the young girl did everything right, she got away, sought safety and immediately informed a trusted adult. Her actions ensured that our officers could quickly make an arrest.”

The man’s name hasn’t been released as charges have yet to be formally laid.